India captain Shubman Gill will be in focus once again as the visitors take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of a two-match series in Galle, starting Saturday, August 15. Gill will be leading India in their landmark 600th Test on the special occasion of the country's 80th Independence Day. Speaking to the media on the eve of the match, the 26-year-old said the opportunity to lead India in such a significant match made the occasion even more special.

Gill has been one of India's in-form batters in Test cricket over the past 12 months, especially after taking full-time charge of the side. Since taking over as Test captain, he has scored 1,076 runs, including six centuries and a career-best 269.

During that period, his Test batting average has surged from 35.05 across 59 innings as a player to a staggering 82.76 in 15 innings as captain.

According to CricViz, Gill's average ranks second all-time among Test captains with at least 10 innings, trailing only Sir Don Bradman's record of 101.51.

Ahead of the Galle Test, Gill said he has become comfortable in the leadership role and believes India has made progress in the right direction during his first year as captain.

"I am very comfortable with the role. I think the way we've been progressing in the past year has been very pleasing to see from my perspective. I think we are taking all the right steps in the right direction," he said.

With India currently fifth in the World Test Championship 2025-27 standings after four wins, four defeats and a draw from nine matches, Gill acknowledged the importance of the Sri Lanka series in India's bid to reach the final.

The second Test of the series is also significant for Sri Lanka who is currently sixth in the WTC standings.

(With ANI Inputs)

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