India women's team batter Jemimah Rodrigues was on Friday ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup and Asian Games due to a hamstring injury she sustained earlier this month while playing in The Hundred tournament in England. The BCCI said in a statement that the 25-year-old Rodrigues has been assessed by the medical team with a high-grade tear. The Women's Selection Committee has named Pratika Rawal as Rodrigues' replacement for the Asia Cup to be played in Dubai from August 28 to September 13.

"Jemimah Rodrigues sustained a right hamstring injury on 3rd August while playing in The Hundred in England. The BCCI Medical Team clinically assessed her at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and the assessment confirmed a high-grade tear," the Board said.

"Consequently, she has been ruled out of the upcoming ACC Women's Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan." The Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan from September 19 to October 4.

India's updated Asia Cup squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.

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