Under Shubman Gill, India may not have secured a landmark Test series victory yet, but he is "comfortable" with the leadership role after overseeing the team's progress on the right path. Gill's debut series as skipper saw India return from England with a 2-2 draw before going down to South Africa at home, even though the right-hander missed a good chunk of that rubber with a neck injury. India expectedly towelled Afghanistan at home in a non-WTC fixture, but Gill preferred to see the larger picture.

"I am very comfortable with the captaincy role and I think the way we have been, you know, progressing in the past one year... it has been very pleasing to see from my perspective," Gill said in the pre-match press conference here on the eve of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

"And I think we are taking all the right steps in the right direction." However, Gill did not miss the point that India is lagging at fifth in the World Test Championship points table, and need a very strong effort to be in contention for the final.

"Obviously, now the main goal is to play the World Test Championship final, which is next year. We have got about nine Tests and I think we have to win around 6 or 7 to be able to have a good chance at qualifying.

"So in terms of that, I think that this is (versus Sri Lanka) a very important series for us and we have had the right kind of preparation leading up to the series," added Gill.

Gill will also join some iconic names like Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (100th) and Virat Kohli (500th) while leading India out in its 600th Test.

Gill viewed the opportunity as a great honour.

"It's a very big honour and privilege, you know, any Test Match that you captain for your country. Obviously, leading my country in our 600th Test match is a big honour and privilege for me and doing that on Independence Day is even more special," he said.

Along with Gill several others who have been part of his journey too have been elated.

"Not at all surprised that Shubman is doing well as captain. He has always been a great learner, and I never had to say anything two times when he was here as a child. He was so sharp and keen to learn," said Sukhwinder Tinku, the childhood coach of Gill.

That sharpness was quite visible when Gill unfolded his understanding of the local conditions, and how different an experience it will be playing Test in the Island nation.

"To begin with there is a big similarity that the spinners play a huge role, especially when the ball gets old. Differences, I mean it depends where you are playing in India because India has got different kinds of soils.

"Here (in Galle) we have seen in the matches that were played recently, we saw there is a good bit of bounce which I would say is similar to playing on a red soil wicket (in India).

"So if you are playing somewhere in Mumbai, I think it is a little bit closer to playing in this part of the world," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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