India's Shubman Gill said it is a "huge honour" to lead his side for the country's 600th Test when they face Sri Lanka Saturday in the opening match of a two-Test series. Only England (1,097) and Australia (883) have played more Tests than India and the landmark match also coincides with the anniversary of India's independence from British rule on August 15, 1947. "It's a big honour and privilege for me to captain India in any Test match," Gill told reporters in Galle.

"Captaining India in our 600th Test is a huge honour and doing it on India's Independence Day makes it even more special."

India began their Test journey in 1932 against England at Lord's and have since won 186 matches and lost 188. They have drawn 224 games, with one match ending in a tie.

The tourists arrive in Sri Lanka looking to revive their red-ball fortunes after a difficult period under coach Gautam Gambhir.

India, who have won eight and lost 10 of their 20 Tests under Gambhir, have slipped to fifth in the World Test Championship standings, one place above Sri Lanka.

But Gill remains upbeat.

Galle milestone

"I'm very comfortable with the way we have progressed over the last year. I feel we are moving in the right direction," said Gill.

"Our main goal is to play in the World Test Championship final next year and if we win six or seven games out of the next nine, we have a good chance."

He added: "To get there, winning this series is very important and that's what everyone is focusing on."

The tourists have been forced to make changes in their line-up due to injuries.

Top-order batter Sai Sudharsan is unavailable, and Devdutt Padikkal, who struck an unbeaten century in the warm-up game in Colombo, is set to take his place.

The first match will also mark a milestone for Galle, which will become the first venue in Asia to host 50 Test matches.

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva, who has played at the venue since his school days, said it would be a "big occasion" for the picturesque venue overlooking the Indian Ocean.

The venue traditionally offers turn for spinners, with many five-day matches ending in about three days.

But de Silva said the pitch "will help the batters a lot".

Sri Lanka too have injury concerns and will be without opening batter Pathum Nissanka and wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis.

Wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella is set to return to the Test side after an absence of more than three years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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