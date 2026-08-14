India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill face a major selection dilemma as the team gears up to begin the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The first contest will begin on August 15 in Galle, a venue that is suited to spin bowling. While there is not much to think about in India's bowling department, especially with the team reportedly looking to go with three spinners, the number six batting spot might be a topic of discussion, with two quality batters in Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel fighting for it.

Will Gambhir and Gill pick Sarfaraz over Jurel?

While Sarfaraz has been included in the squad as a replacement for injured batter Sai Sudharsan, it's not a straightforward case for him when it comes to the playing XI.

Given that Devdutt Padikkal scored 142 not out while batting at number three in the practice game ahead of the first Test, he has more or less sealed the vacant spot for himself.

As India aim to play more spinners, it leaves only the number six spot where Sarfaraz could play, if he gets a chance. But what about Dhruv Jurel?

Jurel scored his maiden Test century against the West Indies last year, but since then, he has managed to score just 98 runs at an average of 16.33 in seven innings. Additionally, he scored only 1 and 17 across the two innings in the three-day warm-up game.

A dip in Jurel's form must be on the selectors' minds, especially at a time when Sarfaraz, who usually batted at number six in the past, has made a return to the squad.

With Rishabh Pant being the first-choice wicketkeeper for the team, Jurel is likely to make way for Sarfaraz if there is any change in the batting line-up.

Why Galle conditions favour Sarfaraz

Another factor that goes in favour of Sarfaraz is the fact that the Indian batting unit will be challenged by Sri Lanka's spinners in Galle. Sarfaraz is a technically sound player who is adept at playing sweep shots and using his feet against spin. While playing on turning tracks, mere survival won't help batters. India would rather need someone who could unsettle the spinners with the timely execution of orthodox as well as unorthodox shots, making it tough for the opposition spinners to stick to their lines and lengths.

Selection signals from team management

When India A toured Sri Lanka last month, Sarfaraz was not part of the squad. However, when Sudharsan was ruled out of upcoming Sri Lanka Test series due to injury, the team management called Sarfaraz into the senior squad, giving a clear indication that they want a batter who is strong against spin bowling. This further boosts Sarfaraz's chances.

If Sarfaraz manages to get a chance in the Galle Test, it will be his first appearance for India since representing the side in a Test match back in November 2024.

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