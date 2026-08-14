The permutations and combinations have started rolling as the Indian team management finalises the playing XI for the Test series opener against Sri Lanka, starting Saturday. Sarfaraz Khan has returned to the squad, but is unlikely to feature in place of the injured B Sai Sudharsan. As former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked his India XI for the first Test at Galle, he made it clear that Dhruv Jurel is his preferred batter for the No. 6 role, over Sarfaraz. However, Ashwin also pulled a big surprise as he left out veteran pacer Prasidh Krishna from the team.

There isn't even a question over the Indian team's opening combination, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul set for the top two spots in the XI. Devdutt Padikkal is expected to take the No. 3 role, in place of the injured Sai Sudharsan, with skipper Shubman Gill following it at the No. 4 spot.

India are expected to play both wicket-keeper batters in the team, with Rishabh Pant occupying the No. 5 spot, followed by Jurel at No. 6. While Sarfaraz's skills in subcontinent conditions can't be overlooked, Ashwin doesn't think he will make the cut, over Jurel.

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Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar are set to be the two spin-bowling all-rounders in the team for Ashwin, with Kuldeep Yadav the specialist spinner. Ashwin's picks suggest that India will go into the match with three left-arm spinners.

The biggest surprise of Ashwin's prediction came when he named youngster Gurnoor Brar over veteran pacer Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI. Ashwin is of the opinion that the Punjab-born lanky pacer will be handed his debut in the Galle Test, with Mohammed Siraj being his pace bowling partner.

R Ashwin's India Playing XI for first Test vs Sri Lanka: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

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