India resume their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign on Sri Lankan soil on the country's 80th Independence Day. The first Test starts on Saturday at the Galle International Stadium, with India currently fifth in the WTC 2025-27 points table, with a PCT of 48.15 per cent. The two-match series in Sri Lanka will be followed by a two-Test tour of New Zealand later this year, before the much-anticipated five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home against Australia in early 2027.

With nine matches remaining in the current cycle, India can qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final if they win all of their remaining games, without depending on any other results. Their PCT will soar to 74.07 per cent in that case.

However, if India lose even one match, their PCT will drop to 68.52 per cent. In that scenario, India will have to depend on the results of Australia and South Africa. Two defeats would further dent their hopes of reaching the WTC final.

Shubman Gill's India kicked off their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign with a tour of England last year, drawing the five-match series 2-2. They then defeated the West Indies in a two-match series at home, signalling their intention to go all the way this time.

However, home debacle against South Africa have left India fifth in the WTC standings, behind Bangladesh, and their urgency is sharpened by what follows -- a trip to New Zealand in November and a home series against Australia early next year.

Sri Lanka, too, know the margins are narrowing in the WTC race. Sitting sixth, just below India, they need home advantage to turn into points to remain in contention for the top two.

Sri Lanka have recalled Niroshan Dickwella for the opener, three years after the stumper-batter last played a test match, after Kusal Mendis was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Yamal Laughs At Paredes vs Gavi ‘Fight Of The Year' Poster During Parade