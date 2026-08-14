Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has opened up about the death threats he and his wife, Donna Ganguly, have received. It was revealed earlier this week that the couple had received several threatening letters over the past few months, including one warning that they would be killed. Speaking to reporters on Friday, the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said they had reported the matter to the police and expressed confidence that the investigation would put an end to it.

Ganguly also revealed that the number linked to the death threats was from Kolkata.

"We have reported it to the police. I am sure the police will sort it out. The number is from here, Kolkata. Hopefully, the police will do the needful. I have security," said Ganguly, the current chief of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

The letters had allegedly been arriving in the former BCCI president's name for around six months but were initially not taken seriously.

His office received two letters on Monday containing explicit threats to kill Ganguly and his wife, and to harm people close to him, according to the police complaint lodged by the former cricketer's manager.

The police officer said investigators were examining the contents of the letters and trying to establish the identity and motive of the sender.

"We are taking the complaint seriously and have begun an investigation. We are examining the letters, their source, and the courier trail to identify the person responsible," the officer said.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the letters may have been sent through a courier service, allegedly by a person from Belgharia in North 24 Parganas district.

The police had examined the movement of the SIM card allegedly used by the sender and have contacted the courier agency concerned to gather details of the consignments.

"We have spoken to people from the courier service and tracked down one mobile number. We are trying to locate it," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

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