Pakistan captain Babar Azam suffered an injury during the second day of a warm-up match ahead of next week's first Test against England. Babar was forced to retire hurt on five during Friday's second day of three against a Professional County Club Select XI after being hit on the right hand. A Pakistan spokesman said Babar will take no further part in the fixture, but added: "Babar will participate in Pakistan team's practice session on Monday at Headingley Cricket Ground."

Babar Azam retired hurt in the warmup match pic.twitter.com/jAibEfRaqe — Danish (@PctDanish) August 14, 2026

The first of a three-Test series against England begins at Headingley on Wednesday, with top-order batsman Babar having led Pakistan to a 1-1 draw in a two-match clash away to the West Indies earlier this month.

Pakistan made 238 in reply to the PCC team's first-innings 305, with England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir taking 4-76 and 17-year-old Manny Lumsden 2-24.

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