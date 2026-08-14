A young Tamil Nadu batter has been fined Rs 1 lakh by the Anti- Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of BCCI for violating Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol during a recent Tamil Nadu Premier League game. "The TNCA will not name the player as investigation is ongoing. All I can confirm is he is a left hander who scored two fifties for Tamil Nadu in last year's Ranji Trophy. He was found texting his girlfriend during the course of a match. While no corruption charges has been levelled, using mobile phone in PMOA during course of a match is prohibited. Hence it's a protocol breach," a senior TNCA official told PTI on Friday.

Initially, a much harsher punishment was in store for the 26-year-old as TNCA was mulling a two-year ban but since the offense isn't of grave nature, he was let off with Rs 1 lakh fine.

It must be mentioned that during last IPL, Rajasthan Royals manager and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's RR-appointed guardian Romi Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh for using a cell phone in the team dugout during a match.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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