Tamil Nadu Cricketer Escapes Ban After Texting Girlfriend During Match. Fined Rs 1 Lakh
Initially, a much harsher punishment was in store for the 26-year-old as TNCA was mulling a two-year ban but since the offense isn't of grave nature, he was let off with Rs 1 lakh fine.
- A left-handed batter was fined Rs 1 lakh for breaching PMOA protocol in Tamil Nadu Premier League
- He was caught texting his girlfriend during a match, violating mobile phone rules
- Initially considered for a two-year ban, he received only a fine due to the offense's nature
A young Tamil Nadu batter has been fined Rs 1 lakh by the Anti- Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of BCCI for violating Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol during a recent Tamil Nadu Premier League game. "The TNCA will not name the player as investigation is ongoing. All I can confirm is he is a left hander who scored two fifties for Tamil Nadu in last year's Ranji Trophy. He was found texting his girlfriend during the course of a match. While no corruption charges has been levelled, using mobile phone in PMOA during course of a match is prohibited. Hence it's a protocol breach," a senior TNCA official told PTI on Friday.
Initially, a much harsher punishment was in store for the 26-year-old as TNCA was mulling a two-year ban but since the offense isn't of grave nature, he was let off with Rs 1 lakh fine.
It must be mentioned that during last IPL, Rajasthan Royals manager and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's RR-appointed guardian Romi Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh for using a cell phone in the team dugout during a match.
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