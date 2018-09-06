 
Shoaib Akhtar Resigns As Advisor To PCB Chairman

Updated: 06 September 2018 21:11 IST

Shoaib Akhtar was appointed to the post of advisor by the former PCB chairman Najam Sethi.

Shoaib Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests and 163 ODIs. © Twitter

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday announced his resignation from the post of advisor to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman. The 43-year-old, who was appointed to the post by former PCB chairman Najam Sethi, took to Twitter and declared his "immediate" withdrawal from the post. "This is to announce that I have resigned from the post of Advisor to the Chairman #PCB effective immediately. @TheRealPCB  #ShoaibAkhtar," Akhtar wrote.

Reflecting on the reason behind the decision, the pacer said that it is ethically incorrect to continue working while there are changes in PCB's governance. "I can no longer continue in his role as he considered it ethically wrong to continue working due to change in PCB's governance," ANI quoted Akhtar, as saying.

The former Pakistan speedster claimed more than 400 wickets during his international cricket career that spanned over a decade. Fondly known as the 'Rawalpindi Express', Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests and 163 ODIs. Along with that, Akhtar also represented his country in 15 T20I's. The 43-year-old, during his career, was considered as one of the quickest bowlers, who played alongside the likes of bowling greats Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Earlier, former International Cricket Council (ICC) president Ehsan Mani was appointed as the official chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) for a period of three years. He had replaced Najam Sethi, who stepped down from the post last month.

(With ANI inputs)

Highlights
  • Shoaib shared the news of his resignation on Twitter.
  • Shoaib claimed more than 400 wickets during his career.
  • Ehsan Mani was recently appointed the chairman of PCB.
