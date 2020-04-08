Shoaib Akhtar Challenges Mohammad Kaif For Match Between Their Sons In Twitter Banter

Shoaib Akhtar , former Pakistan fast-bowler, took to Twitter to propose a contest between his son and former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif's son. "Toh phir @MohammadKaif match ho jaaye Kabir aur Mikael Ali Akhtar ka? He'll get his answers about Pace. Haha Give him my love," Shoaib Akhtar tweeted. The banter between the two started after Mohammad Kaif had posted a video in which his son Kabir can be seen suggesting to his dad that it is easy to face Shoaib Akhtar because he bowls fast and when the batsman hits it, it goes quickly to the fence.

Toh phir @MohammadKaif match ho jaaye Kabir aur Mikael Ali Akhtar ka?



He'll get his answers about Pace. Haha

Give him my love. https://t.co/cW9NTQAUe0 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 7, 2020

Earlier, Kaif had tweeted a video to urge people to practice social distancing by staying indoors in order to stop the deadly coronavirus.

"Stop the virus from scoring big. Be your own captain! Spread the field. Practice Social Distancing and remember our PM's advice," he had captioned the video.

India is in lockdown until April 14 to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kaif was among the Indian cricketers who supported the 21-day lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The deadly virus has brought the sporting world to a standstill and all major events were either postponed or cancelled as a precautionary measure.

The Indian Premier League, Tokyo Olympics were postponed while Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II.

The coronavirus has affected more than 14 lakh people worldwide and it has taken over 84,000 lives globally.