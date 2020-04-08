Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Shoaib Akhtar Challenges Mohammad Kaif For Match Between Their Sons In Twitter Banter

Updated: 08 April 2020 15:30 IST
Former Pakistani fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Kaif were involved in friendly banter on Twitter.

Shoaib Akhtar challenged his Mohammad Kaif's son for a duel with his son. © Twitter

Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistan fast-bowler, took to Twitter to propose a contest between his son and former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif's son. "Toh phir @MohammadKaif match ho jaaye Kabir aur Mikael Ali Akhtar ka? He'll get his answers about Pace. Haha Give him my love," Shoaib Akhtar tweeted. The banter between the two started after Mohammad Kaif had posted a video in which his son Kabir can be seen suggesting to his dad that it is easy to face Shoaib Akhtar because he bowls fast and when the batsman hits it, it goes quickly to the fence.

Earlier, Kaif had tweeted a video to urge people to practice social distancing by staying indoors in order to stop the deadly coronavirus.

"Stop the virus from scoring big. Be your own captain! Spread the field. Practice Social Distancing and remember our PM's advice," he had captioned the video.

India is in lockdown until April 14 to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kaif was among the Indian cricketers who supported the 21-day lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The deadly virus has brought the sporting world to a standstill and all major events were either postponed or cancelled as a precautionary measure.

The Indian Premier League, Tokyo Olympics were postponed while Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II.

The coronavirus has affected more than 14 lakh people worldwide and it has taken over 84,000 lives globally.

Topics mentioned in this article Shoaib Akhtar Mohammad Kaif Cricket
Highlights
  • Shoaib Akhtar challenged Mohammad Kaif for a duel between their sons
  • Kaif had a tweeted a video where his son said it is easy to hit Akhtar
  • Earlier, Kaif had tweeted a video urging people to stay indoors
