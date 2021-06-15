India batsman Shikhar Dhawan is set to return to field duties next month during the team's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. However, away from the field, Dhawan is enjoying some quality time with his son Zoraver virtually. The Delhi Capitals (DC) cricketer shared a screengrab from their latest video call in his Instagram Stories. "Zora's getting stronger than his papa. Love it," Dhawan captioned the post. In the snap, both Dhawan and Zoravar are shirtless as they boast about their abs to each other.

Dhawan is currently in Mumbai, where he will undergo strict quarantine for 14 days from June 14 to June 28, before travelling to the island nation for a six-match tour. India's Sri Lanka tour is also special to Dhawan as he is set to lead men in blue for the first time in his career.

On Monday, the 35-year-old also posted a picture with his deputy Bhuvneshwar Kumar from their flight as they departed for Mumbai.

"En route, Mumbai," Dhawan captioned the picture on Instagram. He also tagged India's white-ball specialist Bhuvi in the post.

Responding to the post, Dhawan's former Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate, Rashid Khan dropped four red-heart emojis in the comment box.

Both Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar were last seen in action during the first leg of IPL 2020 before it was halted on May 4. The second phase of the tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates in September-October.

Dhawan was in terrific form during IPL. He amassed 380 runs in eight games for Delhi Capitals at an impressive average of 54.28. Dhawan was also leading IPL's batting chart.

Promoted

He was followed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul (321 runs) and Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Faf du Plessis (320 runs).

On the other hand, Bhuvi had a mediocre season. He played five out of Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening seven games and picked just three wickets.