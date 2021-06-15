Shikhar Dhawan, India's stand-in skipper, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Monday, reached Mumbai ahead of the team's limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Dhawan shared a photograph on Instagram of the both of them on a flight while they were on their way to Mumbai from New Delhi. “En route, Mumbai,” Dhawan captioned the post and tagged Bhuvi. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) cricketer Rashid Khan was one of the first to like the post. He also dropped four red hearts in the comment section. Rashid happens to be Bhuvi's teammate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

Both Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar were last seen in action during the first leg of the 14th edition of the IPL. They will return to field duties in Sri Lanka after two-and-half months.

Team India will undergo a 14-day quarantine period in Mumbai before travelling to Colombo for the three-match ODI series and as many T20Is in July, according to an agency report. The report further says that the Indian players will take six RT-PCR tests on alternate days before leaving the country.

India's limited-overs series against Sri Lanka will kick off on July 13 and before that the team will follow the same standard operating procedures that were followed by the other team that is currently in England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.