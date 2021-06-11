Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead Team India for the first time in his career during the country's tour of Sri Lanka next month. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday, announced a 20-member squad for India's white-ball tour of the island nation. Dhawan was appointed India captain in absence of the regular skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma. Reacting to the news, the southpaw shared a picture of himself in India's blue jersey and expressed his delight. "Humbled by the opportunity to lead my country. Thank you for all your wishes," Dhawan captioned the picture on Twitter.

Humbled by the opportunity to lead my country Thank you for all your wishes pic.twitter.com/SbywALBTwZ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 11, 2021

His fans were excited to hear about the news and extended their greetings in the comments section.

"CongratulationsGabbar. We are so excited to see you as a captain. All the best Gabbar," a Twitter user said.

Congratulations Gabbar We are so excited to see you as a captain All the best Gabbar Amaziiiiiiiiing We pic.twitter.com/3Kjs6mV88O — Hitman and Kl Rahul KOHLI Dhoni club (@Abusufi59167657) June 11, 2021

"Wishing u Good Luck Gabbar," wrote another user along with fire and blue-heart emoji.

Wishing u Good Luck Gabbar pic.twitter.com/36tf4JBEVd — Aditya Thapa (@RohitianAditya) June 11, 2021

"I wasn't too excited about the Sri Lanka tour. Now, with you captaining and Dravid mentoring, this makes a must-watch. Go Gabbar, Go!! Nothing less than 6-0. All the best," wrote another fan of the Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman.

"CongratulationsAnna... Bring the trophy home," wrote another follower of Dhawan.

Congratulations Anna... Bring the trophy home — Troll Dhawan Haters (@Dhawanswarrior) June 11, 2021

"Well deserved captaincy Shikhar," said a fan on Twitter.

Well deserved Captaincy Shikhar .

But nothing less than 60 will be acceptable against minnow Sri Lanka — Ankit (@Ankit_rao1) June 11, 2021

India's tour of Sri Lanka consists of six games -- three One-day Internationals (July 13, 16, 18) and three T20 Internationals (July 21, 23, 25).

Former Indian skipper and National Cricket Academy (NCA) director Rahul Dravid has been named coach for the tour. Ace seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named Dhawan's deputy.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, K Gowtham, and Chetan Sakariya have earned their maiden call-ups in the national team.

Promoted

India squad for Sri Lanka tour: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-capt), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Net bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, R Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.