Out-of-favour India batter Shikhar Dhawan has revealed that star player Virat Kohli has been inclined towards spirituality a lot in the past five to seven years. He also said that he does have conversations with Kohli regarding spirituality. It is worth noting that Dhawan has been Kohli's India teammate for a long time, however, the southpaw is currently out of the team as Shubman Gill has cemented his position as opener next to captain Rohit Sharma. On the other hand, Kohli continues to play a key role for India at the number 3 spot.

"I do have conversations with Virat (Kohli) about spirituality. He has been inclined towards spirituality quite a lot in the past five to seven years. He has inspired a lot of people," said Dhawan on 'The Ranveeer Show Hindi'.

Dhawan is currently leading Punjab Kings in IPL 2023, while Kohli is a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad.

PBKS started their campaign this season with a 7-run win (DLS method) over Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali, before they edged past Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs in Guwahati. PBKS play their next match against SunRisers Hyderabad on the latter's home ground on April 9.

Talking about RCB, they faced contrasting results in the two games played so far in the season. While they crushed Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets in Bengaluru, they suffered an 81-run loss against KKR at Eden Gardens.

Chasing a target of 205 runs, RCB were bundled out for 123 runs against the Nitish Rana-led side. They host Lucknow Super Giants next on April 10.