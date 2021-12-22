Shikhar Dhawan hasn't been a part of the Team India set-up since last featuring in the tour of Sri Lanka last summer. While Dhawan had a fruitful season in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he wasn't subsequently included in India's T20 World Cup squad and the veteran batter later failed to make a mark in the domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy. Hoping to be back in the national team squad for the upcoming ODI series in South Africa, Dhawan is currently enjoying his brief time away from the sport. On Tuesday evening, Dhawan shared a video on Instagram where he was seen copying Gabbar Singh, antagonist in the 70s' Bollywood hit Sholay.

In the video, Dhawan is seen mimicking Gabbar's famous dialogue: “Kitne aadmi the?” (“How many men were there?”)

A man in front of him then replies in Punjabi that he isn't aware of the same.

Dhawan will be hoping to be back in India's squad for the South Africa ODIs as he eyes a way back into the white-ball side ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, former Team India selector Saba Karim recently backed Dhawan for a spot in India's ODI side for the tour of South Africa.

“There have been phases in the past when Shikhar has been under pressure, but he has come out and has done quite well. Such healthy competitions should spur Shikhar to do well," he told Sportsar.

"At least for South Africa, I would keep him in the mix and see how it goes for the next couple of series", he added.