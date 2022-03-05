Shane Warne's one and only IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals paid a moving a tribute to the legendary Australian cricketer who died of “suspected heart attack” at the age of 52 on Friday (March 4, 2022). Warne led “underdogs” Rajasthan Royals to the IPL title in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League back in 2008. That triumph 14 years ago remains RR's only IPL title till date. Warne played 55 matches for the Royals between 2008 and 2011 and was instrumental in grooming a host of young Indian cricketers who were part of the Royals' squad during that period. The legendary leg-spinner had a special liking for Ravindra Jadeja and Yusuf Pathan, both of whom had major roles to play in the initial success of the Royals in the IPL. Warne also served as the mentor of the Royals after he decided to hang his boots as a player.

Here is the full statement released by Rajasthan Royals after Shane Warne's death

“Shane Warne. The name stands for magic. Our first Royal; the man who made us believe that impossible is just a myth. A leader who walked the walk, talked the talk, and turned underdogs into champions. A mentor who turned everything he touched into gold.

“We don't have the words to express what we truly feel at the moment but what we know is that the world is poorer today, as it will now exist without his smile, his brilliance, and his attitude to live to its fullest. We are completely heartbroken as are millions of cricket fans around the world.

“Warnie, you will forever be our captain, leader, Royal. Rest in Peace, legend.”

Reacting to the heartbreaking news of Warne's death, Jadeja, who was fondly addressed as “the rockstar” by the legendary leg-spinner, took to Twitter to express his grief.

“Absolutely shocked to hear about Shane Warne. A terrific statesman of our game. May God bless his soul and my condolences to his loved ones,” Jadeja tweeted.

In his glittering career, Warne took 708 wickets in 145 Tests and 293 wickets in 194 ODIs.