Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne, who was regarded as one of the best spinners to have ever played the game of cricket, died at the age of 52 after suffering a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday. This news came as a shock to many as several current and former cricketers continued to pay homage to Warne. Throughout his career, Warne tormented some of the finest batting line-ups. He was almost unstoppable especially against England. Despite the on-field rivalry with the England players, Warne shared a special bond with them, off the field.

Former England captains Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and Kevin Pietersen took to social media and paid their tribute to Warne.

"I can't tell you how hard it is to get this down in words .. it's just doesn't feel real to be talking about someone who once was an enemy on the pitch to one who became a great friend off it .. Shane was the greatest ever cricketer but more than that his character lit up every dressing room," Vaughan wrote in a detailed post.

"Totally stunned by the news today, which I found out on a plane where I wrote this; loved playing against SKW and thoroughly enjoyed his company in the commentary box. A champion. What a loss," Atherton tweeted.

"Today we lost arguably the greatest cricketer of all time !! It was an absolute privilege to share a cricket field and more recently a commentary box with the great man. RIP SHANE," Hussain wrote on Twitter.

"Beyond beyond beyond gutted for our great buddy! Long live the king," Pietersen captioned a photo of Warne on Instagram.

Warner, who made his debut against India at the SCG in 1992, played 145 Test and 194 ODIs, taking 708 and 293 wickets, respectively.