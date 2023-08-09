Pakistan national men's selection committee on Wednesday named the squads for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and the Asia Cup 2023. An 18-player squad will take on Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from 22 till 26 August and it will be trimmed to 17 players for the Asia Cup. Shan Masood and Ihsanullah have been dropped from the side, which played New Zealand in the five ODIs in April and May to miss out. Also, Saud Shakeel has only been included for the Afghanistan series.

"Shan has missed out on selection following a string of low-scores, while Ihsanullah is undergoing a rehabilitation programme under the observation of the PCB's medical panel following an injury in his bowling elbow," the PCB said in a statement.

Faheem also returns to the ODI side after a gap of two years. He will presence will add more balance to the side, which has struggled to find a fast-bowling all-rounder of late. He last played an ODI during the three-match away series against England in July 2021.

Tayyab, earns his second ODI call-up, has been recalled to the side after an impressive show with the bat during Pakistan's Emerging Asia Cup campaign last month.

"The team will assemble in Hambantota on 18 August with the players in Pakistan departing on 17 August. The players in Pakistan will hold a three-day camp on 14, 15 and 16 August at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore," the statement added.

Pakistan Squad of Afghanistan ODIs, Asia Cup 2023

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir and Saud Shakeel (only for Afghanistan series), Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi