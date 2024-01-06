All-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan is undoubtedly one of the finest cricketers ever produced by Bangladesh. Making his international in 2006, Shakib has helped Bangladesh cricket to reach new heights, with his heroic knocks and fiery spells. However, Shakib has increased his fan base as he has now entered the politics by becoming a part of Awami League, which is also Bangladesh's ruling party. Shakib has started with the campaign for the 2024 General Elections and a very hilarious video of the event is now going viral social media.

In the video, Shakib can be seen yawning on stage, in what looks like an election campaign. Some young fans hopped on to the stage and started clicking selfies with him, to which he gave a very disinterested look.

Better known as the leading all-rounder of his era, the 36-year-old skipper has been on a whirlwind campaign for the ruling party of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The result is barely in question.

Opposition parties withdrew from a vote they said would be neither free nor fair, accusing Hasina of ruling with an iron fist.

Shakib conceded he was not facing any serious obstacle to his election, but said that the contest still made him anxious.

"The competition and challenges are always there, be it a small team or big team," he said in his hometown Magura, where he is contesting a seat for Hasina's Awami League.

"Even when we know we will win against a team, we still feel our heart beat before the game."

Shakib's campaign obliged him to take a temporary leave of absence from cricket.

He skipped a New Zealand tour where the team has shone without him, making history with their first one-day and Twenty20 wins against the Black Caps on the hosts' soil.

