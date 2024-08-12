Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been confirmed to play the remaining Test matches in 2024, with chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain affirming his availability for the remainder of the year. Bangladesh is scheduled to play eight Test matches - four two-match Test series against Pakistan, India, South Africa, and the West Indies - in 2024, all of which are part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, as per the ICC.

"Probably at the end of July, we talked to Shakib and there were discussions with me regarding his fitness," Hossain said ahead of the ICC World Test Championship series against Pakistan, as quoted by the ICC.

"He assured us that he would play all the Tests and attend all practice sessions before each series," he added.

Shakib has only played one Test match for Bangladesh in the current World Test Championship cycle and had earlier not confirmed his availability for matches beyond the upcoming Pakistan series.

"There is international cricket, and there is a series against Pakistan, and I am planning until that point in time, not beyond that," Shakib said in July ahead of his commitments in the Major League Cricket and Global T20 League in Canada.

Shakib was named in the Test squad for the Pakistan series and is confirmed to play an all-round role.

"Globally, Shakib is one of the best all-rounders over the past years, and I maintain that opinion. I cannot dare to consider him only as a bowler," Hossain said.

"It was important to know whether he would be available for all the practice sessions before the series, and that was a criterion for selection from our point of view. We were supposed to go [to Pakistan] a bit later. He will probably join the side on the 14th or 15th and practice with the team."

The WTC series against Pakistan begins on August 21, with the second match starting on August 30.

Bangladesh Test squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumar Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed.

