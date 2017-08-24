 
Shahid Afridi's Whirlwind Century Leaves Shoaib Akhtar In Awe

Shahid Afridi cracked his maiden T20 century for Hampshire off just 43 balls.

Shoaib Akhtar congratulated Shahid Afridi for smashing a century off just 43 balls. © AFP

Shahid Afridi has been a fan favourite since he burst onto the scene in 1996. Playing his second One-day International (ODI) of his career, Afridi blasted a 37-ball century against Sri Lanka to set a world record, which ruled the books for 17 years. Afridi, who called it a day from international cricket in February 2017, on Tuesday turned back the clock and entertained his fans in his old style. He scored a whirlwind 101 in only 43 balls to inspire Hampshire's 101-run victory at Derbyshire in the Twenty20 Blast quarter-finals. The knock not only impressed his fans around the world, but also his former team-mate Shoaib Akhtar.

Lauding the 37-year-old Afridi's power-packed batting show, Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote: "Congrats @SAfridiOfficial on maiden #T20 century. Well played my brother. You deserve #ShabiKiJhappi :-) #NatwestT20Blast #BoomBoomAfridi".

Afridi hit seven sixes and 10 fours to power Hampshire to 249 for eight, their highest T20 score.

Hampshire promoted Afridi to open the innings against the county he played for in 2003 and the Pakistan all-rounder did exactly what he is known for.

Nicknamed 'Boom Boom', Afridi reached his fifty off only 20 balls.

The former Pakistan all-rounder played 398 one-day internationals, having scored 8,064 runs with a highest score of 124 and took 395 wickets. His Twenty20 international career saw him play 98 matches with 1,405 runs and 97 wickets.

