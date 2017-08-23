Shahid Afridi Back To His Devastating Best In 42-Ball Hundred

Afridi hit seven sixes and 10 fours to propel Hampshire to 249 for eight.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi blasted 101 in only 43 balls to power Hampshire's 101-run win at Derbyshire in the Twenty20 Blast quarter-finals on Tuesday. The 37-year-old hit seven sixes and 10 fours to propel Hampshire to 249 for eight, their highest T20 score. Captain James Vince made 55 from 36 balls as Hampshire passed their previous best of 225 for two against Middlesex in 2006 and, faced with an imposing target of 250, the Falcons crumbled to 148 all out with Liam Dawson and Kyle Abbott each picking up three wickets.

A standing ovation for Boom Boom. The legend departs for 101 off 43 balls ??



Hampshire promoted Afridi to opener against the county he played for in 2003 and he swept and drove four boundaries from Wayne Madsen's first over before Calvin Dickinson took two fours from Hardus Viljoen.

Afridi's previous high score in the competition this season was 18 but he pulled Ben Cotton for six before driving him over the top of the three-storey media centre.

Hold on. Are there players on the field tonight who weren't born when Afridi was already playing International cricket? ????@NatWestT20Blast — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) August 22, 2017

Afridi going for a century at 200SR, while batting as an opener. What year is this? — Hassan Cheema (@mediagag) August 22, 2017

Get the telly on. Afridi is peppering the whole of the East Midlands. — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) August 22, 2017

He reached his fifty off only 20 balls with a top-edged six but after driving Imran Tahir for another huge six, he was dropped on 65 at long-on by Madsen.

It proved expensive as Afridi dispatched Matt Critchley and Tahir for two more sixes on his way to a blistering hundred before he top-edged another big pull and was caught at long-leg.

