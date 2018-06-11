 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Shahid Afridi's Daughter Celebrates Wicket In Dad's Style With Lion In Background

Updated: 11 June 2018 11:37 IST

Shahid Afridi uploaded his daughter's picture who was seen celebrating the wicket in her father's style.

Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi uploaded his daughter's picture who was seen celebrating a wicket in his style. © Twitter

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is one of the most loved cricketers in the world. Apart from his swashbuckling batting style, Afridi's typical arms-raised celebration was perhaps one of the things fans looked forward to the most during a match. On Saturday, Afridi uploaded his daughter's picture who was seen celebrating a wicket in her father's style. However, what caught fan's eye was a lion sitting in the background of his daughter's picture.

Fans started asking Afridi about the lion on social media.

Afridi announced his retirement from international cricket in February 2017.

Nicknamed 'Boom Boom', Afridi had been a fan favourite since he burst onto the scene in 1996, striking a 37-ball one-day century against Sri Lanka in only his second match to set a world record that was unbeaten for 18 years.

Afridi finished his international career having played just 27 Test matches which yielded 1,176 runs with a highest score of 156 and 48 wickets.

Afridi played 398 ODIs with 8,064 runs, a highest score of 124 while taking 395 wickets.

His T20I career saw him play 98 matches with 1,405 runs and a career-leading 97 wickets.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Shahid Afridi Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Afridi is one of the most loved cricketers in the world
  • Afridi uploaded his daughter's picture
  • Fans started asking Afridi about the lion on social media
Related Articles
Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi's Daughter Celebrates Wicket In Dad's Style With Lion In Background
Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson Compare Yuvraj Singh With Shahid Afridi
Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson Compare Yuvraj Singh With Shahid Afridi
Watch: Shahid Afridi
Watch: Shahid Afridi's Hilarious Answer To Nasser Hussain When Asked About Comeback
West Indies Too Strong For World XI In Charity Match
West Indies Too Strong For World XI In Charity Match
Everything You Need To Know About ICC World XI vs West Indies
Everything You Need To Know About ICC World XI vs West Indies
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 05 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.