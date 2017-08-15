Shahid Afridi Wishes India On Independence Day, Bats For Peace

India is celebrating her 71st Independence Day on Tuesday and while wishes have been pouring in from all quarters of the globe, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's wish have garnered a lot of attention from fans. Afridi tweeted a message of peace, tolerance and love for neighbours India. "Happy Independence Day India! No way to change neighbours, let's work towards peace, tolerance and love. Let humanity prevail," was the former Pakistan cricketer's message for his neighbours. His tweet has already been like over 13000 times and retweeted over 4000 times.

Happy Independence Day India! No way to change neighbours, let's work towards peace, tolerance and love. Let humanity prevail.# HopeNotOut — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 14, 2017

India and Pakistan celebrate their Independence Days 24 hours apart. While Pakistan celebrated on Monday, India is celebrating the 71st year on Tuesday.

Following suit, many Afridi fans from Pakistan wished India a happy Independence Day too. They sent their love and best wishes to the neighbours.

Afridi had recently thanked India captain Virat Kohli for donating a cricket bat for his foundation. The India team had also given Afridi a signed jersey on his retirement last April. The shirt, which fetched Rs 3 lakhs at an auction in London, had a message from the Team India captain, saying, "To Shahid Bhai, best wishes, always a pleasure playing against you."