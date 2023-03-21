Ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup in October-November in India, the Asia Cup is a perfect opportunity for the continent's teams to experiment their final combination. However, there is a big cloud of uncertainty over the host venue of the event. While Pakistan were initially given the hosting rights, a surprise announcement by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, also the Asian Cricket Council chief, changed things. He said last year that India would not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

That statement led to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) declaring that such a decision might impact Pakistan's plans of travelling to India for the ODI World Cup. No clear-cut solution has been reached so far. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has now given his take on the issue.

"The main problem is we don't sit together and talk. Like we are sitting here and talking, politicians should also come together and talk. They have huge responsibility," Shahid Afridi said in a press meet on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket.

"It would have been really nice if India had come. It would have been a step towards cricket and Pakistan for India. This is not a generation of wars and fights, we want relationships to get better. We have played against India with a lot of love and affection. I remember when we came to India, we got an outstanding response. If you remember the 2005 series, Harbhajan and Yuvraj used to go shopping and to restaurants, and no one used to charge them money. This is the beauty of the two nations."

As per several reports, a middle ground may be reached soon between India and Pakistan. According to the theories, India will play its matches in the UAE while Pakistan plays at home. If India enter the final, the title clash will be held in the UAE. However, there is no official confirmation of the same yet.