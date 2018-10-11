 
Shahid Afridi Lauds Australia's "Top Effort" As They Manage A Draw vs Pakistan In 1st Test

Updated: 11 October 2018 22:22 IST

Usman Khawaja, who hit a brilliant hundred, was adjudged player of the match.

Usman Khawaja scored 141 runs off 302 balls on the final day of the first Test vs Pakistan. © AFP

Opening batsman Usman Khawaja struck a fabulous century and helped Australia draw the first Test against Pakistan in Dubai on Thursday. To win, Australia needed 326 runs on the final day, while Pakistan needed seven wickets to script a famous victory. But new-look Australia stood tall and managed a draw. Applauding Australia's fighting effort, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi took to Twitter and praised their "fighting effort". He further said this was "Test cricket at its best".

Khawaja hit a solid 141 to notch up his seventh Test hundred, while skipper Tim Paine (61 not out) and Travis Head (72) also scored half-centuries as Australia finished at 362/8 late in the day with lights coming on at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Showering praise on the "new Australian team" for their never-say-die-attitude, cricketers too took to Twitter and congratulated the Australian team for a gutsy performance.

After Khawaja was dismissed with 14.3 overs left. Spinner Yasir Shah quickly removed Mitchell Starc and Peter Siddle but captain Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon survived the day.

Khawaja, who was born in Pakistan but moved to Australia as a child, batted for eight hours 44 minutes and faced 302 balls. He hit 11 boundaries during his stay in the middle.

His innings was the second longest in the fourth innings of a Test, behind England's Michael Atherton's 645 minute vigil in scoring 185 not out against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1995.

The left-handed cricketer also registered the highest fourth-innings score by any visiting batsman in Asia, beating New Zealand's Daniel Vettori's 140 made at Colombo against Sri Lanka nine years ago.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Usman Khawaja Shahid Afridi Cricket
Highlights
  • Usman Khawaja scored 141 runs off 302 balls
  • Usman Khawaja was adjudged player of the match
  • Great show of resilience from Australia, said Tom Moody
Advertisement

