 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

1st Test: Ton-Up Usman Khawaja Helps Australia Save Draw Against Pakistan

Updated: 11 October 2018 19:59 IST

Usman Khawaja batted for eight hours 44 minutes and faced 302 balls for his 141 in the second innings against Pakistan.

1st Test: Ton-Up Usman Khawaja Helps Australia Save Draw Against Pakistan
Usman Khawaja, who scored 141 in Dubai, had a top score of 26 in five previous Tests in Asia. © Twitter

Opener Usman Khawaja hit a fighting hundred to foil Pakistan and help Australia escape with a draw in the first Test in Dubai on Thursday. The left-hander hit a solid 141 for his seventh Test hundred, while skipper Tim Paine (61 not out) and Travis Head (72) also hit half centuries as Australia finished at 362-8 late in the day with lights coming on at Dubai stadium. After Khawaja was dismissed with 14.3 overs left and Yasir Shah quickly removed Mitchell Starc (one) and Peter Siddle (nought), Paine and number ten Nathan Lyon (five not out) survived 12.1 overs. Both had some anxious moments before players shook hands with one ball to go in leg-spinner Yasir's final over.

Yasir had shaken the Australian innings with 4-114 but Australia clung on. They have now won two and drawn two of their 16 Tests in Asia since 2012.

Australia's hero was Khawaja, who started the day on 50 not out as Australia resumed on 136-3.

Khawaja and Head added 79 before lunch as Pakistan failed to take a wicket in the first session. The pair eventually put on an invaluable 132 runs for the fourth wicket.

Khawaja, who was born in Pakistan but moved to Australia as a child, batted for eight hours 44 minutes and faced 302 balls before he was sixth man out in the final session. He was trapped leg-before sweeping Yasir.

Khawaja, who hit 11 boundaries, had a top score of 26 in five previous Tests in Asia.  

His innings was the second longest in the fourth innings of a Test, behind England's Michael Atherton's 645 minute vigil in scoring 185 not out against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1995. It was the highest fourth-innings score by any visiting batsman in Asia, beating New Zealand's Daniel Vettori's 140 made at Colombo against Sri Lanka nine years ago.  

Pakistan started the day needing seven wickets to win but nothing worked for skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, despite multiple bowling changes.

Pakistan could have had Head leg-before off leg-spinner Yasir on 44, but Sarfraz did not review umpire Richard Kettleborough's not out decision. Replays showed the ball was hitting the stumps.

Pakistan were only rewarded when they took the second new ball as soon as it was due and Hafeez trapped Head leg-before with the first ball. Australia wobbled but Khawaja and Paine, who batted for 3 hours and 39 minutes, ensured a draw. 

The second Test starts in Abu Dhabi from October 16.

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq will miss the match after he suffered a fractured finger fielding on Thursday.

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Usman Khawaja Tim Paine Sarfraz Ahmed Travis Head Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Usman Khawaja scored his seventh hundred in Test cricket
  • Tim Paine and Travis Head scored half-centuries in the 2nd innings
  • The second Test will be played in Abu Dhabi from October 16
Related Articles
Morne Morkel Reaches 300 Test Wickets As South Africa Take Edge On Day 2
Morne Morkel Reaches 300 Test Wickets As South Africa Take Edge On Day 2
Watch: David Warner Has To Be Restrained In Fiery Altercation With Quinton de Kock
Watch: David Warner Has To Be Restrained In Fiery Altercation With Quinton de Kock
Ashes 2017: Usman Khawaja Stars As Australia Lead England By 133 Runs On Day 3
Ashes 2017: Usman Khawaja Stars As Australia Lead England By 133 Runs On Day 3
Watch: Usman Khawaja
Watch: Usman Khawaja's Catch To Dismiss Stuart Broad Stirs Ashes Controversy
Being Racially Abused By Players And Their Parents Was A Norm, Recalls Usman Khawaja
Being Racially Abused By Players And Their Parents Was A Norm, Recalls Usman Khawaja
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.