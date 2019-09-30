 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi Hosts Legendary West Indies Pacer For Dinner. See Pics

Updated: 30 September 2019 12:47 IST

West Indies legend Michael Holding is on a personal visit and said he has no fear of security in Pakistan.

Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi Hosts Legendary West Indies Pacer For Dinner. See Pics
Shahid Afridi last played an international match for Pakistan in May 2018. © Twiiter

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi hosted West Indies' legendary bowler Michael Holding for dinner. Shahid Afridi tweeted the pictures of the party, saying: "A real honour to host the legendary Michael Holding for a dinner at home. Thank you Dr Kashif for arranging Michael's visit to Karachi. Also thank you to Saeed Anwar for joining us. Great to have some legends visit me." Michael Holding is on a personal visit and said he has no fear of security in Pakistan.

Earlier in an interview to The Dawn, Holding said: "Pakistan should not be isolated from the game just because something had happened ten years ago. It is useful to have security precautions which obviously is every country's priority and Pakistan is not any different."

"If I had any apprehension or fear of security, I wouldn't have come to Pakistan. I have no problem here. It is good and an encouraging news that the Sri Lankans are here to play international matches," he added.

Pakistan are hosting their first bilateral series since 2015 against Sri Lanka, a country whose national cricket team was attacked on its way to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in March 2009.

After the first One-day International (ODI) of the three-match series washed out without a ball being bowled at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, Pakitan and Sri Lanka will return to the same venue for the second ODI on Monday.

Ten Sri Lanka senior players had opted out of the tour citing security concerns, following which the board announced a depleted squad for three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals in Pakistan.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Michael Anthony Holding Cricket Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shahid Afridi hosted West Indies' legendary bowler Holding for dinner
  • Shahid Afridi tweeted the pictures of the party
  • Michael Holding is on a personal visit to Pakistan
Related Articles
"Making Us Sound Like Husband-Wife": Shadab Khan
"Making Us Sound Like Husband-Wife": Shadab Khan's Witty Response To Question On Hassan Ali
Imam-Ul-Haq Thinks Nepotism Tag Won
Imam-Ul-Haq Thinks Nepotism Tag Won't Go Away, Says "People Will Never Accept Me"
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: ICC Posts Hilarious Tweet As Rain "Washes Out A Game Two Days Away"
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: ICC Posts Hilarious Tweet As Rain "Washes Out A Game Two Days Away"
Mickey Arthur Says Remarks About Wasim Akram, Misbah-Ul-Haq Were "Dignified"
Mickey Arthur Says Remarks About Wasim Akram, Misbah-Ul-Haq Were "Dignified"
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: 1st ODI Washed Out Due To Rain In Karachi
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: 1st ODI Washed Out Due To Rain In Karachi
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.