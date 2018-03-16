 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Shahid Afridi Achieves A Feat Never Done Before In PSL History

Updated: 16 March 2018 12:33 IST

Shahid Afridi lived up to his nickname of 'Boom Boom' but failed to get Karachi Kings over the line.

Watch: Shahid Afridi Achieves A Feat Never Done Before In PSL History
Shahid Afridi became the first player in PSL history to hit 4 consecutive sixes. © Twitter

Shahid Afridi is often referred to 'Boom Boom' by his fans and on Thursday he surely lived up to that nickname. Afridi accomplished a feat never done before in Pakistan Super League's (PSL) history by smacking four consecutive sixes in the match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. Afridi's heroics, however, went in vain as Peshawar won their must-win encounter by 44 runs to help them remain in contention for a spot in the play-offs. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings, who were second on the table dropped to third while Peshawar stay in fifth.

Chasing 182 to win, Karachi found themselves staring down the barrel. In walked Afridi and the all-rounder gave his team a glimmer of hope with some powerful hitting. On the receiving end was 19-year-old Pakistani medium pacer Sameen Gul.

Gul was hit for three consecutive sixes and in the next over, off-spinner Liam Dawson was hit for another as Afridi became the first player in PSL to hit four sixes on the trot.

However, the joy was short-lived for Karachi fans as Afridi, attempting to hit his fifth consecutive six, fell to the impressive Dawson.

Babar Azam played a lone hand of 66 off 50 balls but the rest of the Karachi batsmen failed to join the party.

A lot was expected from Karachi's foreign imports in the top order in the chase. Joe Denly and Colin Ingram were dismissed for a duck while English duo Eoin Morgan (5) and Ravi Bopara (7) also failed to make any real contribution, leaving the rest of the Karachi batsmen with a mountain to climb.

With things looking dire for Karachi, Afridi provided some much-needed excitement but after his wicket it was all but over for the Karachi Kings.

Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Shahid Afridi Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shahid Afridi makes PSL history
  • Afridi first player to hit 4 consecutive sixes in PSL
  • Karachi Kings lost to Peshawar Zalmi by 44 runs
Related Articles
Watch: Shahid Afridi Gives Batsman Rude Send-Off, Later Apologises On Twitter
Watch: Shahid Afridi Gives Batsman Rude Send-Off, Later Apologises On Twitter
Watch: Shahid Afridi
Watch: Shahid Afridi's 'Wonder' Ball Leaves Kieron Pollard Stunned
Pakistan Super League: Shaheen Afridi, 17, Blows Away Multan Sultans With Magical Spell
Pakistan Super League: Shaheen Afridi, 17, Blows Away Multan Sultans With Magical Spell
From
From 'Lala' To 'Boom Boom', Shahid Afridi Is Greeted On His 38th Birthday
PSL 2018: Indian Cricket Fans Make Fun Of Empty Stands At Pakistan Twenty20 League
PSL 2018: Indian Cricket Fans Make Fun Of Empty Stands At Pakistan Twenty20 League
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.