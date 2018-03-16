Watch: Shahid Afridi Achieves A Feat Never Done Before In PSL History

Shahid Afridi is often referred to 'Boom Boom' by his fans and on Thursday he surely lived up to that nickname. Afridi accomplished a feat never done before in Pakistan Super League's (PSL) history by smacking four consecutive sixes in the match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. Afridi's heroics, however, went in vain as Peshawar won their must-win encounter by 44 runs to help them remain in contention for a spot in the play-offs. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings, who were second on the table dropped to third while Peshawar stay in fifth.

Chasing 182 to win, Karachi found themselves staring down the barrel. In walked Afridi and the all-rounder gave his team a glimmer of hope with some powerful hitting. On the receiving end was 19-year-old Pakistani medium pacer Sameen Gul.

Gul was hit for three consecutive sixes and in the next over, off-spinner Liam Dawson was hit for another as Afridi became the first player in PSL to hit four sixes on the trot.

However, the joy was short-lived for Karachi fans as Afridi, attempting to hit his fifth consecutive six, fell to the impressive Dawson.

Babar Azam played a lone hand of 66 off 50 balls but the rest of the Karachi batsmen failed to join the party.

A lot was expected from Karachi's foreign imports in the top order in the chase. Joe Denly and Colin Ingram were dismissed for a duck while English duo Eoin Morgan (5) and Ravi Bopara (7) also failed to make any real contribution, leaving the rest of the Karachi batsmen with a mountain to climb.