Sunil Narine In Trouble Ahead Of IPL, Bowling Action Reported In Pakistan Super League

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine, who will be playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at Sharjah. For the time being, Narine has been placed in the warning list, which means he can be picked in the team and continue to bowl in the tournament. Narine was one of two players retained by KKR in the mega IPL auction earlier in the year and the latest setback for the Windies spinner may end up affecting his participation in the IPL that begins on April 7.

"Narine has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during Wednesday's PSL Twenty20 game between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at Sharjah," said a Pakistan Cricket Board statement.

Lahore are already out of the play-offs and will play their last match against Peshawar Zalmi in Sharjah on Friday.

"The match officials' report on Narine's bowling action will be sent to Cricket West Indies (CWI) and he will have to go through the process that is followed by the CWI, for suspected illegal bowling actions," added the statement.

Narine, who has played six Tests, 65 one-day and 48 Twenty20 internationals, was first reported for an illegal action during the Champions League in India in 2014.

As a precaution he was withdrawn from the West Indies squad for the 2015 World Cup and only returned after remodelling his action.

Narine was then reported again in an international match in Sri Lanka in November 2016 and was suspended after biomechanical tests proved his action was beyond the 15 degree limit allowed under the International Cricket Council's rules.

Narine was only cleared in April 2016 before the Indian Premier League (IPL), another Twenty20 tournament where he plays for Kolkatta Knight Riders.