 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah Involved In Bizarre PSL Scuffle

Updated: 15 March 2018 11:35 IST

Despite the win, Lahore occupy the last position on the PSL table with six points from nine matches. Quetta on the other hand are second with 10 points from 9 matches.

Watch: Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah Involved In Bizarre PSL Scuffle
Sohail Khan threw the ball at Yasir Shah in an attempt to get his attention on the boundary. © Twitter

The third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has not just witnessed great cricketing action but plenty of drama on the field. The latest installment of which was witnessed in Wednesday's clash between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars. Towards the end of the match as Lahore were heading for a win, a bizarre incident played out on the field. Sohail Khan, who had been struggling to get the attention of Yasir Shah on the boundary, lost his cool and threw the ball at him. The ball missed the leg-spinner's head, but he was left fuming. An angry Yasir picked up the ball and threw it back in the bowler's direction. Former New Zealand captain Brandon McCullum had to play peacemaker to calm down the tempers.

Quetta Gladiators batsman Kevin Pietersen described it as the 'funniest moment' of his cricket career.

Reactions from the cricketing community were similar as well.

However, Yasir Shah and Sohail Khan ended up on the winning side as Lahore beat Quetta by 17 runs in Match 26.

Batting first, Lahore posted 186/4 thanks to a 94-run knock by opener Fakhar Zaman and wicketkeeper-batsman Gulraiz Sadaf's 42.

In reply, Quetta could only manage 169/6 in their 20 overs. Spin duo of Sunil Narine and Yasir Shah, who picked up two wickets each, were too hot to handle for Quetta. Rilee Rossouw (42) and Jason Roy (36) were the only significant contributor's to Quetta's cause.

Despite the win, Lahore occupy the last position on the PSL table with six points from nine matches. Quetta on the other hand are second with 10 points from 9 matches.

 

Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Sohail Khan Yasir Shah Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Dilruwan Perera
Dilruwan Perera's Five-Wicket Haul Hands Pakistan First Series Defeat in UAE
1st Test, Day 4: Yasir Shah Double Leaves Sri Lanka in Trouble
1st Test, Day 4: Yasir Shah Double Leaves Sri Lanka in Trouble
Shane Warne
Shane Warne's Tweet On Kuldeep Yadav Upsets Pakistani Fans
1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal Stars As Sri Lanka Put Pressure On Pakistan On Day 2
1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal Stars As Sri Lanka Put Pressure On Pakistan On Day 2
1st Test: Dimuth Karunaratne Leads Sri Lanka Fightback Against Pakistan On Day 1
1st Test: Dimuth Karunaratne Leads Sri Lanka Fightback Against Pakistan On Day 1
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.