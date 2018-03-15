Watch: Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah Involved In Bizarre PSL Scuffle

The third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has not just witnessed great cricketing action but plenty of drama on the field. The latest installment of which was witnessed in Wednesday's clash between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars. Towards the end of the match as Lahore were heading for a win, a bizarre incident played out on the field. Sohail Khan, who had been struggling to get the attention of Yasir Shah on the boundary, lost his cool and threw the ball at him. The ball missed the leg-spinner's head, but he was left fuming. An angry Yasir picked up the ball and threw it back in the bowler's direction. Former New Zealand captain Brandon McCullum had to play peacemaker to calm down the tempers.