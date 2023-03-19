Shaheen Afridi was at his best with the bat in the first innings of Pakistan Super League final on Saturday as he struck an unbeaten 44 off only 15 balls to help his side Lahore Qalandars post a total of 200 for 6 against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium. His knock that had a strike rate of 293.33 included two fours and five sixes. Lahore Qalandars were 112 for 5 in 14.1 overs when Shaheen came in to bat. What followed was absolute carnage from the captain as he eventually helped his side post a daunting total on the board.

As soon as the innings of Lahore Qalandars ended, the players of the team were quick to acknowledge the contribution of Shaheen.

Spin bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan waited on the stairs before the dressing room to receive Shaheen before other players also joined him to applaud the southpaw for his knock.

Lahore Qalandars scored 85 runs off the final five overs. Usama Mir bowled the 16th over and conceded 14 runs in it. Shaheen hit one six in the over.

The 17th over was bowled by Ihsanullah and he leaked 24 runs as the opponent skipper hit him for two sixes and a four in the over.

Abbas Afridi bowled the 18 over and gave away 11 runs before Anwar Ali conceded 22 runs in the 19th over. Shaheen ended the penultimate over with a six.

The final over was bowled by Abbas in which Lahore Qalandars scored 14 runs as Shaheen hit a four in it before ending the over with a six.

In the bowling too, Shaheen impressed with figures of 4 for 51 as his team won the game by 1 run.