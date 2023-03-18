Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 4 wickets in the Eliminator 2 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League on Friday. Mohammad Haris' 85 off 54 balls and Babar Azam's 42 off 36 steered Zalmi to 171 for 5 in 20 overs after the side opted to bat first in the game. In reply, Mirza Tahir Baig's 54 off 42 balls helped Qalandars reach home with seven balls to spare. With the win, the Shaheen Afridi-led side set up a final with Multan Sultans that will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on March 18.

While there was all happiness in the Lahore Qalandars' camp, the players of Peshawar Zalmi were disappointed for missing out on the final match berth after getting so close.

A video is going viral on social media in which the winning captain Shaheen could be seen consoling his Peshawar Zalmi counterpart Babar after the game.

Watch the heart-touching video here:

Babar Azam shone with the bat in the tournament as he scored 522 runs across 11 matches at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of 145.40.

"Happy with the form but disappointed that it didn't help the team win. I will look back and see what I can do better," said Babar after the game.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen picked 15 wickets across 11 matches before the final game.

"I am trying my best to give to the team always in batting, bowling and fielding. I want to come out to bat when the situation demands," said Shaheen after the game.