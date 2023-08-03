Welsh Fire started their Hundred 2023 campaign on a positive note as they registered a nine-run victory over Manchester Originals in a rain-curtailed match on Wednesday. Due to the rain, the match was reduced to 40 overs-per side and Welsh posted a total of 94/3 after being asked to bat first. Later, the Originals were restricted to 85/4 with Shaheen Afridi and David Willey scalping two wickets each. The match turned out to be a memorable one for Shaheen as the Pakistan spearhead took two wickets in his first over.

In the first over of Originals' chase, Shaheen struck on the very first delivery and dismissed Philip Salt. The English batter got completely bamboozled by the blistering pace of Shaheen as the ball got hit to his pads and the umpire signalled LBW.

On the next delivery, new batter Laurie Evans failed to connect the ball and ended up becoming a prey of Shaheen's deadly spell. He also got out in the similar manner and the 23-year-old pacer got two wickets on the first two balls of his Hundred career.

However, Shaheen could not repeat his heroics in the rest of match as he conceded a total of 24 runs in 10 balls and did not get anymore wickets.

Coming to the match, Luke Wells scored 57 off 23 balls as Welsh posted a total of 94/3 in 40 balls. For Manchester, Ireland's Joshua Little took wickets while Tom Hartley took one.

Later, skipper Jos Buttler and Max Holden scored 37 runs each but could not take their side across the line as Manchester fell short by 9 runs.

Advertisement

Welsh Fire will now be going up against Southern Brave in their next match of The Hundred competition on Friday. On the other hand, Manchester Originals will be taking on London Spirit on Saturday.