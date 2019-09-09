Shah Rukh Khan owned Tribango Knight Riders (TKR) have got off to a flying-start in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2019. The team led by Kieron Pollard has won all three matches so far in the tournament. His team's outstanding start provided owner Shah Rukh Khan and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo with a reason to party and they did so in a grand style by booking a private boat. Dwayne Bravo posted not one but several videos of their celebration on his Instagram account. In one of the videos, the two superstars can be seen giving each other tough competition while dancing on the tunes of hit Bollywood number Lungi Dance.

In his post, Bravo also boasts about the grand manner in which they celebrated their wins. "This is how we do things in after we beat ppl..we rent a boat an have a nice time Lickssss when they come Trinidad @tkriders Champion squad always fun to have our boss around @iamsrk @realorlandooctave u have the biggest song in the country bro #Champion #LandOfChampions," Bravo captioned his post.

In the opening match of the tournament defending champions TKR defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 11 runs, while in the next match they ousted Jamaica Tallawahs by 22 runs. Their latest victory came on Sunday when they thrashed St Lucia Zouks by seven wickets.

Despite registering three wins in as many games, TKR are currently placed second in the points table. Above TKR are Guyana Amazon Warriors who also have equal number of points but their superior net run-rate has handed them the top spot in the points table.

Meanwhile, TKR suffered a huge blow as Dwayne Bravo was ruled out of the entire CPL 2019 due to finger injury.