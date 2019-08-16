 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Watch: Argentine Footballer Dances To "Shah Rukh Khan's Smash Hit Baazigar O Baazigar"

Updated: 16 August 2019 09:43 IST

The Argentine footballer enthralled his Indian fans with his dance moves on the Bollywood track.

Watch: Argentine Footballer Dances To "Shah Rukh Khan
Roberto Pereyra surprised everyone with his dancing skills. © Facebook/WatfordFC

Argentine footballer Roberto Pereyra has been effective for Watford FC in the Premier League due his abilities with the right-foot in the midfield. Roberto Pereyra has also proved to be a handful when played as a forward for the Javi Garcia-managed side. But to most people's surprise Pereyra displayed his dancing skills, leaving the Indian fans enthralled. More so, because the 28-year-old chose to shake a leg on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's smash hit Baazigar O Baazigar on the eve of India's 73rd Independence Day.

Watch Argentine footballer show-off his dancing skills here:

Pereyra joined the English football club from Juventus in 2016. He grew as a footballer after starting his career with River Plate youth team. He has made 78 appearances for Watford FC and has found the back of the net 13 times.

Pereyra won the Serie A title twice with record champions and his former club Juventus. He also clinched the Coppa Italia twice and Supercoppa Italiana once with the Turin club.

Watford began their Premier League campaign with a 0-3 loss to Brighton at home. They will next take on Everton in an away fixture on Saturday.

Watford finished 14th in the Premier League in the previous season with 11 wins, eight draws and 19 losses to their name.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Watford Watford Roberto Pereyra Football
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The Argentine footballer enthralled his Indian fans with his dance moves
  • Pereyra joined the English football club from Juventus in 2016
  • Pereyra won the Serie A title twice with record Italian champions
Related Articles
Chelsea Into Champions League After Arsenal Draw With Brighton
Chelsea Into Champions League After Arsenal Draw With Brighton
Premier League: Everton Keep European Dream Alive With Burnley Win
Premier League: Everton Keep European Dream Alive With Burnley Win
Manchester City Stars Pay For 26 Coaches To Take Fans To Wembley For FA Cup Final
Manchester City Stars Pay For 26 Coaches To Take Fans To Wembley For FA Cup Final
Premier League: Arsenal Edge Past 10-Man Watford, Move Into Top Four
Premier League: Arsenal Edge Past 10-Man Watford, Move Into Top Four
Gerard Deulofeu Double Fires Watford Into FA Cup Final
Gerard Deulofeu Double Fires Watford Into FA Cup Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.