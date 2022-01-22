Australia opener David Warner on Friday took to Instagram to share a video of him recreating Indian actor Allu Arjun's dance moves from the 'Srivalli' song in the movie Pushpa: The Rise. Arjun, the star of the Telugu-language action film, reacted to Warner's video with fire and laughter emojis in the comments section. The video went viral on the social media platform, garner over a million likes within five hours of being shared. "#pushpa what's next??" wrote the Australian star cricketer in the caption accompanying the video.

Here is the video of Warner dancing to 'Srivalli':

Warner, who led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the IPL title in 2016, recently opened up on being removed as captain by the franchise in the last season. He was released by SRH ahead of the IPL mega auction.

"If you are going to drop a captain and then not pick him in the team after what he has done, what message does that send to the young kids in the team? What message does that send to the rest of the group?" Warner said while speaking on the show 'Backstage with Boria'.

"What hurt me the most is that the other guys are now thinking, 'oh, this could happen to me'. Whatever happens, happens. At the end of the day, whatever happens, cop it cop it on the chin. If you want to have those conversations, just have them. It's not hard. Don't shy away from them. I am not going to bite. I am going to sit here and accept that for what it is because you are not picking me in the team," he added.