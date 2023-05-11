Former India captain Anil Kumble has said that the "selectors missed a trick" by not picking veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha in the World Test Championship (WTC) final squad. While highlighting his exploits for Gujarat Titans in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kumble said that Saha's performances often get unnoticed by selectors. So far, Saha has scored 273 runs in 11 matches for GT, who sit at the top of the IPL 2023 points table.

"Look at Wriddhiman Saha. He has been outstanding not just behind the stumps but also in front of it throughout this IPL. He has been very consistent. He often gets unnoticed but he is one of India's best wicketkeepers. I feel the selectors missed a trick for the WTC final. He should've been part of the squad. I know KS Bharat is part of the team, and he has done well when the opportunity has arrived," Kumble said while commentating on Jio Cinema.

With KL Rahul out injured and Rishabh Pant still recovering from the injuries sustained in a car crash last year, India named Ishan Kishan as a back up wicketkeeper for the WTC final.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ishan Kishan as KL Rahul's replacement."

Kishan and KS Bharat are the two wicketkeepers in the squad.

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.