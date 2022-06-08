Former India captain Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch. While he has managed to score half-centuries in international cricket, but the man who was synonymous with converting his fifties into hundreds, has not scored one since November 2019. The extent of his struggle was visible during IPL 2022, as he failed to get going throughout the tournament.

His former Delhi teammate Pradeep Sangwan, who was also Virat's teammate during the victorious U-19 World Cup campaign in 2008, has spoken about the champion batter's emotional side. Sangwan, during an interaction with News24 Sports, said that he has even seen Virat cry when he failed to get runs in his early days.

"People have seen his aggression, but they don't know that he is also an emotional person. I have been his roommate for 5-6 years and I know this very well. When he is alone and in the company of a good friend, he speaks openly.

"Virat gets disturbed when he doesn't score runs. It is not something new, he was like this from his childhood days. I have seen him cry when he would not score runs. I was his roommate and I have seen this first hand. He would get really emotional when he wouldn't score runs," Sangwan said.

Pradeep Sangwan has had several stints in the IPL and was part of the title-winning Gujarat Titans team this season.

The left-arm paceman picked up three wickets in three matches this season at a decent economy rate of 7.22.

Sangwan has been a part of other IPL franchises like Delhi Capitals (Daredevils), Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. He has picked up 178 wickets in 58 first-class matches.