Melbourne Renegades are having a blistering run in the ongoing season of the Big Bash League 2022-23. The Melbourne-based franchise is holding the second spot in the points table and has remained unbeaten in all three games so far. In their previous match, the Nic Maddinson-led side registered a four-wicket win over Brisbane Heat and completed their hattrick of victories. However, a very strange incident occurred during the Renegades' first clash against Brisbane Heat, which left the commentators and the players puzzled.

It happened during the ninth over of the Renegades' innings when their skipper Maddinson was on the strike. Maddinson played a shot on Mark Steketee's delivery and tried to run for a single. But bails fell off the stumps and everyone assumed it was a hit-wicket incident. However, the story took a strange turn when the replay confirmed that Maddinson did not even inch closer to the stumps and the bails had fallen on their own.

What on earth???



Looks like the wind's knocked the bail off! Maddinson stays safe @KFCAustralia #BucketMoment #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/sboxGvIewA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 15, 2022

The incident left everyone confused and Maddinson was declared not out by the third umpire.

Coming to the match, Maddinson smashed 87 runs off 49 balls and took to his side to a total of 166/7 in 20 overs. In return, Brisbane Heat were restricted at 144/6, to the courtesy of the three-wicket haul by Akeal Hossein.

Melbourne Renegades will now be going up against Hobart Hurricanes while Brisbane Heat will be facing Adelaide Strikers in their next match.

Featured Video Of The Day

Anurag Thakur Felicitates Indian Blind Cricket Team After T20 World Cup Win