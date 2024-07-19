The Major League Cricket saw a scary moment take place, as fast-bowler Carmi le Roux was hit on the head by a hard shot from batter Ryan Rickleton. San Francisco Unicorns bowler le Roux was bowling his second over when Seattle Orcas batter Rickleton's shot caught him by surprise and slammed onto his head. The nasty blow left le Roux's face completely bloodied. Thankfully, le Roux was still in his senses despite the hit, and walked off without any help from his teammates.

Bowling the third over of the game, South African Le Roux was smashed on the head by a shot from compatriot Rickleton. Rickleton, a left-handed, had looked to hit it straight, but the shot ended up going straight at the bowler.

Watch: Scary moment in MLC as Carmi le Roux gets hit on the head

Medical staff were rushed on to the ground, but to everyone's relief, le Roux was able to walk off on his own.

Seattle Orcas at the bottom

After le Roux was taken off, former New Zealand and current USA all-rounder Corey Anderson completed the over. Defending 165, the San Francisco Unicorns were able to restrict Seattle Orcas to just 142, despite missing le Roux.

Former England pacer Liam Plunkett, 39, was the pick of the bowlers, ending the game with figures of 3/26 in four overs.

After that game, the Seattle Orcas suffered another defeat two days later, this time to Los Angeles Knight Riders. This left the Orcas at the bottom of the Major League Cricket (MLC) season two table. Their fortunes this season are a stark contrast to the previous season, when they had topped the table.

Orcas are currently on just one victory in five games. Defending champions MI New York are also in trouble, sitting fifth and outside the playoff spots.

The tournament started on July 5, 2024, and the final is set to be played on July 28.