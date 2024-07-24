The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made its stance clear as Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir explained the decision to hand T20I captaincy to Suryakumar Yadav, over Hardik Panday. Agarkar, who is the chairman of selectors, explained that Hardik's fitness is one of the primary reasons behind the team's decision to move on to Suryakumar from the leadership perspective. India great Krisnamachari Srikkanth, however, isn't entirely convinced by the reasons given by Agarkar in the joint press conference with Gambhir, saying he doesn't feel Hardik was snubbed over fitness concerns.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said that the selectors would've gotten feedback from the dressing room, based on this year's Indian Premier League, where Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians finished last.

"I think they have gone from the feedback of the dressing room. It must have probably been from the IPL. Fitness is something that I will not agree. He played the entire IPL. He also bowled. Yes, he might not have done well (in the IPL). That's another issue. Mumbai Indians didn't qualify. At the World Cup, he was the vice-captain and he played well. So, fitness is something that I won't agree with," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

While Srikkanth agrees that Surya has the required qualities to become a good captain, fitness can't be the reason behind Hardik not being considered for the role.

"Feedback from the dressing room? I am not able to understand that. Yes, Suryakumar has the qualities to be captain. I agree to that. He could prove to be a very good captain. But the reasons for dropping Hardik Pandya as captain are beating around the bush in terms of the reasoning."

"Suryakumar is a fantastic person. I like him. So is Hardik. But the reasons that they are giving, they could have said it in a straightforward manner 'we are dropping Hardik Pandya as captain, we want to move forward. We are looking at Suryakumar as a long term'. Make it clear. Say it without fear."

"I have also been chairman. I have picked players, dropped players and faced a lot of criticism. I am not saying I was God, I have also made mistakes. But you have to give a good explanation. I am not convinced by the reasoning," he asserted.