Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's demise news came as a shock for the entire cricket fraternity. But what followed was even more shocking as Streak's former teammate Henry Olonga later issued a clarification, saying that the 49-year-old is alive. Streak has been suffering from a long-term illness and is undergoing medical treatment in the African country. As soon as the rumors about his death began to surface, many cricketers like Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Scott Styris, etc shared their condolences.

Just like others, India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin also took to X and shared a condolence for Streak. However, the 36-year-old cricketer has now posted another message and apologized for sharing an "inaccurate tweet".

"I saw Henry Olonga's tweet and mourned it too. It came from a place of utter disbelief and sadness. Deleted that tweet but glad to know that you are doing fine. @HeathStreak3 Take care and apologies for the inaccurate tweet from my side," said Ashwin.

Deleted that tweet but glad to know that you are doing fine. @HeathStreak3 Take care and apologies for the inaccurate tweet from my side.

Earlier, former India batter Virender Sehwag also shared his views on the whole episode as he also took to X and reshared Olonga's latest post.

"Thank you for confirming Henry. Glad Yamraj ji overruled," wrote Sehwag, who is known for his humorous posts on social media.

Streak also expressed his disappointment over the fake news of his death, saying that the source should apologise for spreading false rumours.

"I am very upset to learn that something as big as someone apparently passing can be spread unverified especially in our day and age of social media," Streak told Mid Day newspaper in an interview.

Streak, who announced his retirement in 2005 at the age of 31, remains the only Zimbabwe bowler with more than 100 Test and over 200 ODI wickets.