Star India batter Rohit Sharma received an enormous honour on Friday, as the 'Rohit Sharma Stand' was inaugurated and unveiled at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 37-year-old is the fourth-highest run-scorer for India across all formats, and it was recently declared that a stand at the Wankhede would be named in his honour. The unveiling of the stand was attended by Rohit, his wife Ritika Sajdeh and his parents. Rohit's wife Ritika looked visibly emotional as the stand was inaugurated.

On Friday afternoon, in the presence of the entire team and support staff of Mumbai Indians (MI), Rohit was honoured with the inauguration of the Rohit Sharma Stand at the Wankhede Stadium, the ground in which Rohit had grown up playing.

Rohit's parents and wife, along with the cricketer himself, were called up to the centre to inaugurate the stand. Rohit's parents together pressed a buzzer that launched off confetti to celebrate the inauguration of the stand.

Watch: Rohit Sharma Stand unveiled at Wankhede Stadium

From seeing the first ball he faced vs SA to his 76 in CT finals.



I have proudly and happily lived his journey with him and I tell you this day feels so special and blessed.



God Bless @ImRo45



PS- We get your feeling Ritika Sajdeh, we get those tears lady#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/A0m8zTfdnv — Misty Sinha (@naive_shrewd) May 16, 2025

Standing close by was Rohit and his wife Ritika. The latter appeared emotional as the proceedings took place. Rohit's parents, however, did not let any emotions slip out during the special event.

The event happens just a few days after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Rohit is widely regarded as one of the finest white-ball batters of all time. In ODIs, he has amassed over 11,000 runs, slamming 32 tons. He is also India's highest run-scorer in T20 cricket.

Rohit also holds the record for being the only batter in ODI cricket to smash three double centuries, and also holds the record for the highest individual score in the format.

The 37-year-old is currently with the Mumbai Indians, gearing up for the restart of IPL 2025. MI are in a tight playoff race, and sit third in the points table.