Sarfaraz Khan continued his run-scoring spree in Ranji Trophy, notching yet another hundred -- his third of the season -- to put Mumbai in control on Day 2 of the second quarterfinal against Uttarakhand on Tuesday. In four matches (5 innings), the youngster has already amassed 704 runs at an incredible average of 140.80, which included three centuries and a half-century. He has a high score of 275 this season and has been instrumental in Mumbai reached the knockouts. On Tuesday, Sarfaraz Khan was dismissed for 153 off 205 balls, an innings that included 14 fours and four sixes.

Sarfaraz's exploits with the bat set Twitter ablaze as fans and journalists lavished praise on him.

Sarfaraz Khan in the last 13 innings in Ranji trophy:-



71*(140).

36(39).

301*(391).

226*(213).

25(32).

78(126).

177(210).

6(9).

275(401).

63(110).

48(72).

165(181).

153(205). pic.twitter.com/tTkXfKFesL — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 7, 2022

That brings Sarfaraz Khan's #RanjiTrophy tally since January 2020 to 1632 runs in 10 matches. Average of 148.36. He's batted 14 times, gone past 100 six times, and hit 50+ nine times. All while scoring at over 4.5 runs an over in *first-class cricket*. Gobsmackingly incredible. — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) June 7, 2022

Sarfaraz Khan is in unreal form in the domestic cricket.

He had scored 2200+ runs with 80+ average in first class cricket.

It's high time to him to be considered for selection in Indian cricket team. — Anurag Jain (@Cric8CrazyAnu) June 7, 2022

I don't think Sarfaraz Khan should be playing at this level anymore. If you are averaging 80+ while striking at 70+, you should graduate to the next level.



The more you play at a level where you are heads and shoulders above the rest, the more your progress stagnates. https://t.co/7qA8ELNavq — Cricketjeevi (@wildcardgyan) June 7, 2022

Since 2020, Sarfaraz Khan has played 10 Ranji Trophy games, including the ongoing quarterfinal against Uttarakhand, and his record is plain sensational.

- 153 against Uttarakhand

- 165 against Odisha

- 63, 48 against Goa

- 275 against Saurashtra

- 177, 6 against Madhya Pradesh

- 78, 25 against Saurashtra

- 226* against Himachal Pradesh

- 301* against Uttar Pradesh

- 36 against Tamil Nadu

- 8, 71* against Karnataka

In the ongoing quarterfinal, Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat. Things didn't start well with captain Prithvi Shaw falling for a quickfire 21. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the next to be dismissed as Mumbai found themselves at 64 for two.

Armaan Jaffer and Suved Parkar, making his first-class debut, steadied the ship but the former was dismissed for 60.

Then came an epic 267-run stand between Parkar and Sarfaraz Khan.

At the time of writing this, Parkar was batting on 190 with Mumbai 516 for five.