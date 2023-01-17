Sarfaraz Khan has been the subject of several debates lately with calls for his inclusion to the Indian cricket team growing stronger with every passing day. The cricketer from Mumbai has been enjoying a brilliant run of form in the past few months and he continued his purple patch with yet another century against Delhi in their Ranji Trophy encounter on Tuesday. Sarfaraz celebrated the feat by paying tribute to late singer Sidhu Moosewala by imitating his signature gesture of doing a thigh-five and pointing a finger towards the sky.

Sarfaraz has celebrated various landmarks in his career with this gesture and once again, it was his choice of celebration after the ton. During a previous interaction, he explained the reason behind his choice.

"This was for Sidhu Moosewala. I love his songs and mostly me and Hardik Tamore (keeper) listen to his songs. I did a similar kind of celebration during an earlier match also (in his memory), but then, Hotstar didn't show it. I had decided once I score another hundred, I would repeat the celebration," the Mumbaikar said, as quoted by PTI.

Coming to bat at 62 for the loss of three wickets, Sarfaraz scored 125 off 155 deliveries with 16 fours and four sixes to take his side to 293.

Except for Sarfaraz, only Prithvi Shaw showed some fight with 40 off 35 balls while both Ajinkya Rahane and Armaan Jaffer were dismissed for single digit scores as Mumbai kept losing wickets. Thanks to this century, Sarfaraz has scored more than 500 runs this season at an average of over 80.

Sarfaraz was not included in the squad for the first two Test matches against Australia despite his sensational form in the Ranji Trophy. Suryakumar Yadav, who has been a revelation for India in the limited overs format, was included for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy instead of Sarfaraz and the in-form Prithvi Shaw.

However, Prithvi was included in squad for T20Is against New Zealand in place of injured KL Rahul.

