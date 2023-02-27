The ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has become the talk of the town these days. From some brilliant knocks to some controversial moments, the T20 league has been gaining a lot of attention from fans. In a recent match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United, a hilarious incident was captured which left the audience in splits. Islamabad defeated the Gladiators by 63 runs in their previous match. Opting to bat first, Islamabad posted a whopping total of 220/6 in 20 overs. Later, the Gladiators were bundled out for 157, with Hasan Ali taking a three-wicket haul.

During the third over of Islamabad's innings, pacer Mohammad Hasnain delivered a yorker to Shadab Khan and ran towards the striker's end, preventing the batter from taking a single. The Islamabad skipper then pretended to tackle Hasnain, after which wicketkeeper and Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed joined in and acted as if he was going to hit Shabad.

This incident went viral on social media as the fans were left entertained by their funny antics.

Coming to the match, wicketkeeper Azam Khan top-scored for Islamabad with his fiery knock of 97 runs off 42 balls. Apart from him, Asif Ali also smashed 42 runs off 24 and took his side to a huge total. For the Gladiators, Mohammad Hasnain and Odean Smith scalped two wickets each. Later, the Gladiators fell short by 63 runs despite decent knocks from Mohammad Hafeez (48 off 26) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (41 off 36).

This was the third win for Islamabad in their last four matches while it was the fourth defeat for the Gladiators. Currently, the Shadab Khan-led side is in the second place on the points table while the Gladiators are at the bottom.

