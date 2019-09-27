England's Sarah Taylor Retires From International Cricket

England's Sarah Taylor on Friday announced her retirement from the international cricket. Sarah Taylor is world's most successful women's wicket-keeper with 232 dismissals across three formats. Also, she is England's second most successful women's player with 6,533 runs in 226 appearances across three formats of the game. In 126 One Day Internationals (ODIs), she has scored seven centuries and 20 half-centuries, while her 90 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) innings accounted for 2,177 runs. She also represented England in game's longest format 10 times and scored 330 runs.

Announcing her retirement, Taylor thanked her teammates, friends and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for supporting her throughout her career.

"This has been a tough decision but I know it's the right one, for me and for my health moving forward. I can't thank my teammates enough, both past and present, and the ECB for being supporters and friends along my journey," Taylor's statement read.

The England wicket-keeper Taylor also wrote an emotional post on Instagram wherein she thanked everyone who supported her throughout her career.

"In 2006 my dream came true and I have nothing but pride at what I've achieved over the years. I've had the pleasure of playing alongside the best players and people throughout my career, but it is the right time for me and my health to retire and move on to my next chapter. I have loved every minute of wearing an England shirt. Thank you to everyone that has supported my international career, it has meant the world," Taylor wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to Taylor's retirement, Clare Connor, managing director of England Women's cricket, said: "Sarah can be immensely proud of everything she has achieved in an England shirt, and of everything she has done for the women's game".